This local church is making sure everyone can enjoy Thanksgiving this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local communities across the Wabash Valley are making sure everyone can enjoy a thanksgiving meal. And Foursquare Gospel Church in Terre Haute was just one of many lending a helping hand.

On Sunday, the church had its annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway. Organizers say hundreds of cars came through and the line stretched nearly a mile long.

Between 250 and 300 families were served this weekend. But they say this number may be even higher!

The goal is to make a positive impact on hundreds of local families this holiday season, and make sure everyone can enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday!

"It's indescribable," Thomas Smith, the Pastor at Foursquare Gospel Church, said. "It really is because there are people that would say if they didn't come through here that they may not have a thanksgiving."

The church plans on having another holiday basket distribution in just a few weeks for Christmas.