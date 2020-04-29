VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Contact tracing has been happening since even before COVID-19 with many other diseases. With so many people contracting this virus it can be overwhelming for local health departments. That's why Indiana's State Department of Health is stepping in to help.

The State of Indiana is launching a centralized COVID-19 tracing and call system. It's a way to notify you if you have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.

"An important requirement for us to being able to open back up in our state is that we must be able to test individuals quickly and isolate them if they are positive," Dr. Kristina Box, the State Health Commissioner said. "Then contact individuals who have been in close contact with them and let them know they must quarantine themselves."

Before this announcement, most counties in Indiana were handling contact tracing on their own. The state realized a lot of counties were overwhelmed because of their amount of cases.

"It's essential that we have ready access to testing. So obviously great progress on the horizon in that regard," Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joeseph County health department said. "And the ability to respond in a timely fashion to positive cases and get any of their contacts into quarantine to reduce the transmission"

So, here's what will happen if you test positive or, you are identified as a contact. You'll get a text or e-mail asking you to contact the State Health Department. If you do not respond within 4-hours you'll be contacted again.

Then, you will be asked to send daily updates on your symptoms.

Even though the ISDH is taking the lead, local health departments will still have access to that information.

"That system will be able to ping them about wow this is a person who works in a long term care facility or this is an individual who works at a meatpacking plant," Dr. Box said. "So, those are the thing's that I'm hoping our local health departments can really take to heart, look at, and then act on."

Dr. Box said they expect this plan to go on live on May 11th. She said in total they expect it to cost $43 million per year. That's including the call center and technology platform, but they're still finalizing details.