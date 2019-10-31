Clear
'This is something Terre Haute will feel...' One major event leaving the city has some concerned for the economic impact

After the announcement of Scheid Diesel Extravaganza leaving Terre Haute. many fear a very negative economic impact on the city.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Scheid Diesel announced on Tuesday the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza will not be in Terre Haute this year.

Dave Patterson from the Vigo County Convention and Visitors Bureau said this is a huge loss to Terre Haute.

He said the event would bring upwards of a million dollars to the city each year.

Many businesses around the area will feel the effects too.

Every year, thousands of diesel truck drivers and lovers come to Terre Haute for one-weekend bringing with them a lot of revenue and business for local shops.

"I think overall it was a positive impact for us," Mike Connolly, a co-owner of Show-Me's said. 

But this year people living in the city won't be seeing those diesel trucks. That's after officials announced next year they were moving to Lyons, Indiana.

"Just for Terre Haute, in general, it's not probably the best thing," Connolly said."I mean obviously you like to keep a lot of events that come into Terre Haute."

He said that weekend what they would lack in local revenue, they made up for in visitors to the diesel extravaganza.

Like many places in the area, Connolly expects to see at least a small economic decrease that weekend.

"We'll probably see a little bit of a hit. I mean you had a lot of people come in even on Thursday evening. So, it was pretty much a whole weekend event that worked out really well for us," he said. "So, it's like I said, it's probably a shame for us to see it leave."

He said they obviously won't know how much this will hurt them until next year, but he hopes it comes back to the city where it started.

"I think they have a plan and I think it will probably be a pretty neat event moving forward so maybe in the future, they'll bring it back to Terre Haute," he said. 

