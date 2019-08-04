9 dead, 26 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Clear

"This is not the end, I hope this is the beginning..." a powerful ceremony for a powerful woman

On Sunday a Celebration of life memorial was held for Holocaust survivor and forgiveness advocate, Eva Kor.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019
Updated: Aug 4, 2019 7:46 PM
Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It was an extremely powerful memorial service as person after person stood up to recount their time with Eva Kor. She was a woman on a mission and it's a mission her son says won't stop now.

As a slideshow of her life played people from all across the state and country filled Indiana State University's Tilson Music Hall to remember the life and legacy of holocaust survivor Eva Kor.

"My hope is that we are able to generate enough enthusiasm and motivation for us to lengthen and extend her legacy and hopefully her words and messages will live forever," Alex Kor, Eva's son said.

Sunday marked 1 month since the world lost the forgiveness advocate, Indiana State graduate, and long-time Terre Haute resident.

Her son Alex kor said now that she's passed he's afraid of one thing.

"My worst nightmare would be in 3 years, 10 years, 30 years somebody would either misrepresent my mother or worse yet forget who she is," Kor said.

But those who knew Kor said that's impossible.

"I just so totally admire the short time that we had with her, and got to speak with her, and to sit with her, and to laugh with her, and to cry with her, and she's just really made an impact on all of our lives," Rita Shilling, who visited Auschwitz with Eva and was at the service said.

Kor made an impact on everyone's life at the memorial Sunday. At the end of the ceremony, everyone in attendance cracked a glow stick to show the light Kor brought into this world and the light they all vow to carry on.

The biggest takeaway from the ceremony is for people to continue to spread Eva's message and remember her legacy.

If you missed the service in Terre Haute, there will be a second one in Indianapolis on August 18th.

