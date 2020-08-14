'This is it. Just relaxing.' Reconnecting with nature during the pandemic

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic has forced the cancellation of many events and celebrations so many are choosing to venture into the great outdoors to reconnect with nature.

Area campgrounds have been popular destinations this season. The Vigo County Parks Department offers public campsites in Fowler, Hawthorn, and Prairie Creek parks.

John Montgomery and his dogs are enjoying the quiet life tucked inside Fowler Park this week.

"I could come out with my dogs, enjoy the nature. It's a very stress-free environment considering what is going on in the world today."

Fowler Park opened two weeks later than normal this year. The assistant parks superintendent says that's because bathrooms and playgrounds were still closed. When the park did open to campers he says “every space taken" and the park remained full for a month.

Vigo County Parks Assistant Superintendent Brian Gilbert says, "The first several weeks helped us make up for the couple weeks that we were off."

He says more people have been in the park than he can ever remember.

"I'd say park patrons, probably double or triple what they normally are."

Now, Gilbert says attendance has leveled off. He and campers like Montgomery say places like Fowler Park are the perfect spots to disconnect -- and reconnect.

Montgomery says, "This is it. Just relaxing."

Fowler, Hawthorn, and Prairie Creek parks offer electric and primitive camping options. Sites are first come, first served. The parks offer roughly forty to ninety campsites each. Camping at an electric site is $20 a night and a primitive site is less.