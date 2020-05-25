'It's a memorial for all our veterans.' Work continues at Craig Park Military Plaza

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- After many years, a memorial site dedicated to military men and women is seeing major progress.

Flags are flying from the Craig Park Military Plaza. This is a major milestone for the site, which you'll find outside Brazil. The Brazil V.F.W. Post #1127 is leading the project. All five branches of service are represented at the plaza.

"It's a memorial that is dedicated to all veterans, no matter their rank, no matter where they served, as long as they served honorably and was honorably discharged from the military,” said Bob Bigley, commander of the Brazil V.F.W. Post #1127.

Bigley says he's been looking forward to this moment for many years.

"It's been a long, long five years of a lot of heartaches, a lot of bad weather, a lot of things going wrong that just kept us from getting the project done, so now we're there."

Construction was slated to wrap up at the beginning of May. Poor weather conditions along with the COVID-19 pandemic have caused additional delays for the project. Bigley hopes to dedicate the site and present it to the City of Brazil in the coming months.

"We still have a little ways to go here. We still have our landscaping to do. We're still honoring and taking all brick orders. Plus, anyone that wants to donate towards this,” said Bigley.

It's a nearly $50,000 project. Expenses have largely been covered through fundraisers, contributions from the VFW, and donations. Bricks recognizing veterans who have served can be found under each respective branch. Donors also have bricks on display.

"This is definitely a memorial of a different class. It's not just a memorial of veterans of Vietnam or Veterans of Iraq, or Afghanistan, or World War II, or so forth and so on. It's a memorial for all our veterans."

You can purchase a brick to have displayed at the site. Single bricks are $60. Double bricks are $125. Contact the Brazil V.F.W. Post #1127 to place an order at 812-448-8554.