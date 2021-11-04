'This is an overreach of the government's role' Gov. Holcomb directs state officials to file lawsuit challenging federal govt. vaccine mandate

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the upcoming federal government vaccine mandate is overreach.

Holcomb says he is directing the Indiana Department of Labor and the Attorney General to work together to file a lawsuit challenging the government.

Holcomb says he does agree the vaccine is the best tool to protect people against COVID-19, but this approach will bring harmful consequences to the supply chain and workforce.

See the governor's full statement below:

"I direct the Indiana Department of Labor to work with the Attorney General on a lawsuit challenging the federal government regarding the OSHA ETS. This is an overreach of the government's role in serving and protecting Hoosiers. While I agree that the vaccine is the tool that will best protect against COVID-19, this federal government approach is unprecedented and will bring about harmful, unintended consequences in the supply chain and the workforce."

What is the mandate?

Starting January 4, companies who have 100 or employees will either need to make sure employees are vaccinated - or force the employees to get tested weekly. This could impact tens of millions of Americans.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, companies that don't comply to the new rules could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.