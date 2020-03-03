'This is a unique virus, with unique features,' Experts latest approach with the Coronavirus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Serious measurements have been taken worldwide as we learn more about the Coronavirus.

Monday, the World Health Organization held a press conference to further explain the outbreak.

The number of COVID-19 cases has grown over 100 in at least 14 different states all over the country.

The death toll is also continuing to grow.

However, according to WHO Doctor General, Tedros Adhanmon Ghebreyesus, the number of cases in China is on the decline.

Monday, China reported 206 cases, the lowest it's been since January 22nd.

Outside of China, a total of 8,739 cases were reported from 61 different countries. As a result, there were 127 deaths.

Dr. Ghebreyesus says that with early and aggressive tactics, countries can contain the virus and save lives.

"This is a unique virus with unique features, this virus is not influenza. Containment of COVID-19 is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries."

President Trump met with pharmaceutical companies who are working on treatments and a vaccine that could be available by the end of the year.

However, experts say containment is the best approach right now.

"We're still hopeful that containment is the right first strategy... clearly with containment with the purpose of slowing down the virus and if we're lucky and we do the job really well we may get the opportunity," said WHO Executive Director, Michael J. Ryan.

