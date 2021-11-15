This is a big week for the future of a casino in Vigo County - here's what you can expect, and when

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Big decisions are expected this week for the future of Vigo County's casino.

This Wednesday, the Indiana Gaming Commission is expected to select one of four companies for a casino license. Before that happens, the gaming commission has a couple of other items on the agenda.

Lucy Luck and the settlement

Lucy Luck Gaming is one of the items on the Monday afternoon agenda. More specifically, it says, "Settlement Offer made pursuant 68IAC 7-1-15(a)."

How did we get here?

In June, News 10 reported the Indiana Gaming Commission denied Lucy Luck's request to renew its gaming license for Vigo County. In doing that, the application process reopened.

The commission, at the time, said Lucy Luck did not have an executive team in place to run the casino. The commission also said casino operations were not fully funded.

Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson is the chairman of Lucy Luck. Both Gibson and a lawyer for Lucy Luck refuted those claims.

Public Comments

The Indiana Gaming Commission had been asking for public comments ahead of their decision. They amassed those comments and placed them at this link.

You can see what people in the Wabash Valley think about the casino, including people both for and against building one.

The four applicants - Where do they plan to build?

Full House Resorts - Full House says it will build its permanent facility at 5995 Margaret Avenue in eastern Vigo County. Full House is the only company that proposed a temporary location while its main building is under construction. If selected, they plan to open in the Haute City Center Mall temporarily. Click here for their full proposal.

Churchill Downs - The documents didn't provide an exact location for the Churchill Downs proposal, but this would go on Terre Haute's southside, unlike the other three. They would build on what they say is an undeveloped plot of land on Honey Creek Drive west of Haute City Center. Click here for their full proposal.

Premier Gaming - The information on Premier didn't identify an exact location either. The company says it would build near the I-70 and State Road 46 interchange in eastern Vigo County. Click here for their full proposal.

Hard Rock - We've previously reported on the Hard Rock's proposed location. They would build at 2555 S. Joe Fox Street on the city's east side. This is just south of the eastside Walmart. Click here for their full proposal.

How will the selection process work on November 17?

The four applicants will each have 30 minutes to present their project. The gaming commission held a random drawing in front of the companies to determine the order in which the companies would present.