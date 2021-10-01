"This is a big family tradition for a lot of people." - Newport ready for annual hill climb

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - What's typically a quiet town in Vermillion County has transformed into a bustling place with cars, people, and food.

Newport's Antique Auto Hill Climb is this weekend, and one of the organizers, Alex Ringwald, said it's known to draw in a crowd.

"On average, we'll have 60,000 to 100,000 people over a three-day weekend that come into the small town of Newport, Indiana, which is roughly under 400," he said.

So what's drawing all these people into town?

There's a flea market, food vendors, and a car show, but the main attraction is the big hill, or at least watching cars go up it.

"It is a race for pre-1942 vehicles to run up the historic Newport Hill, which is over 1,800 feet, and if they make it up, they get their time, and then they get an award at the end," Ringwald explained.

Ringwald said this is the third-largest auto racing event in the state of Indiana.

In addition to antique, there are usually some unique sightings.

"This year we have a couple very rare vehicles. We have cars that go all the way up to a half million dollars running the hill this year. We're gonna have some very rare stuff, so keep your fingers crossed the weather's nice," Ringwald said.

The rain in the forecast isn't stopping the preparation and excitement for this highly anticipated weekend.

"This is a family event that people come from all over the country, and they make sure to have this date on their calendar. This is a big family tradition for a lot of people. Like I've said before this is not just a competition or a car show. This is a family tradition," Ringwald emphasized.

To see a rundown of all the activities, times, and more history of the event, click here.