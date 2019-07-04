Clear

"This is America. It should be this way"; Thousands attend Linton Freedom Festival Parade

The parade is in its 114th year.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands upon thousands of people line the streets.

Adriana Swick says as far as Fourth of July celebrations go, "This one's like a really big deal around here."

It's a big event that takes a lot of preparation.

Cheryl Hamilton with the Linton-Stockton chamber of commerce says, "We have a recap meeting on Tuesday. The good the bad and the ugly of what happened this year. And we work all year long on what we're going to do."

What Linton is doing is bringing people from around the country here, to celebrate the country's birthday.

Leon Williams of Arizona says, "I come from the third largest city in Arizona. Yuma Arizona. So we have a pretty good parade. But it's not attended like this is."

Everyone from fair queens to your standard Elvis impersonating state representative was on hand. Roughly 40,000 people helping to celebrate in this small town.

Linton native Agnes Miller says, "It should be this way. This is America. It should be this way."

How does a small town get such a popular parade? Event organizers say it's because the parade here goes beyond just kids getting candy.

Williams agrees, "It's been phenomenal and it'll continue to be. Because these people care. They care about our country, they care about our service people, and they care about their neighbors. And it makes a big difference."

