'This has never happened in my lifetime...' Archdiocese of Indianapolis says Hoosiers do not have to go to mass

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Archdiocese of Indianapolis has announced Hoosiers are not required to go to Sunday mass.

We checked with Saint Benedict Church in Terre Haute after the announcement.

Father Martin Day says people were shocked to hear the news - but he says these measures were put in place to keep everyone safe.

"This has never happened in my lifetime that I can remember," Father Day said.

Saint Benedict's service will continue, but members are not obligated to go.