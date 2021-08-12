This group says many sunscreens do not meet their health standards - here's what you should be on the lookout for

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Before you step outside on a hot sunny day, most of us know that sunscreen is an essential part of the process.

A team from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) evaluated more than 1,800 different products and found just 25 percent met the group's standards.

The FDA is expected to update the standards for chemicals used in sunscreens in the coming months.

For now, experts are urging consumers to switch to mineral products that do not absorb into the skin.

EWG says to look for zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, or both.

The group says avoid sunscreens with the chemical oxybenzone. The chemical is easily absorbed and linked to several health concerns.