This group of ISU students and staff picked up forensic video training - here's what that means

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students and staff at Indiana State University received forensic video training on Friday.

The training was sponsored by the Law Enforcement and Emergency Services Video Association or LEVA for short.

The students who took part in the program were recently sworn in as digital investigators for the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.

The skills learned in the program include image recovery, stabilization, and enhancement.

"Most people, when they watch tv, they see video forensics, actors do things in a matter of seconds or minutes tp solve crimes. That's not the case in the real world," Jan Garvin, the Executive Director of LEVA, said.

The students will use the training from the program to get them ready for their future careers.