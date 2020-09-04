Clear

This discount retailer is crushing it during the pandemic

Retail bankruptcies are piling up during the pandemic, and a record number of brick-and-mortar stores are expected to permanently close this year. But one discount furniture and home decor chain is cleaning up.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 2:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Retail bankruptcies are piling up during the pandemic, and a record number of brick-and-mortar stores are expected to permanently close this year. But one discount furniture and home decor chain is cleaning up.

Big Lots, a retailer with more than 1,400 US stores, saw sales stagnate in recent years but experienced record sales growth during its most recent quarter, gaining market share from rivals. Its stock price has surged nearly 60% this year, making it one of the top stocks of 2020.

Big Lots' no-frills stores with bright white and orange signs have a wide mix of merchandise — everything from mattresses, couches, lamps and kitchen appliances to toys, snacks, pet food and cleaning supplies. During the summers, stores feature patio furniture and gazebos, while Christmas trims and fireplaces are highlighted in the winter.

This broad range of items helps Big Lots distinguish itself from traditional home decor and furniture sellers, as well as grocers, analysts say. The company sells frozen foods in refrigerators at the end of aisles. Big Lots also offers closeout merchandise, which it scoops up from manufacturers when they produce too much of an item or discontinue a line.

At an average of 25,000 square feet, Big Lots stores are a little smaller than a typical supermarket. Most of its stores in 47 states are located in strip shopping centers, not enclosed malls, which industry analysts say is an advantage as many traditional malls lose foot traffic or close.

Big Lots is a "unique animal," said Anthony Chukumba, analyst at Loop Capital Markets. "They're kind of like a dollar store, but they are also really good at furniture."

"Not many retailers have coolers and freezers in their stores as well as large furniture items and mattresses," he added.

Another company quirk: In financial statements and on calls with analysts, Big Lots and its executives refer to its target customer —who has an average annual income of around $75,000 — as "Jennifer" and the company says it focuses on "being the authority on price and value to Jennifer."

Cocooning at home
Big Lots has benefited from several consumer and economic trends during the pandemic, according to analysts and company executives.

Despite being a home furnishings company, Big Lots was deemed an "essential" retailer during the pandemic because it sells food and household staples. It remained open throughout the spring, even as rivals closed. This was a huge advantage as consumers snapped up those essentials in the early months of the pandemic.

"It was very well positioned for what has been in demand, especially at a time when much of the competition was closed early in the pandemic," said Joseph Feldman, analyst at Telsey Advisory Group.

Big Lots said it got a lift in the summer from consumers spending more time at home and shifting their purchases to decorating their homes instead of traveling, going out for dinner, or going to the movies. Furniture and home goods are the company's largest businesses, and Big Lots said it saw a surge in sales of mattresses, porch furniture, cabinets, home office items and kitchenware.

Some of this was driven by government stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits of an additional $600 a week, Big Lots said. The enhanced benefits expired at the end of July.

"As people cocooned, worked from home, schooled from home, they're spending a lot more time at home, and that requires them to invest in their homes," Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn said on a call with analysts Friday. "We've got the right assortment for that."

Additionally, Big Lots drew customers with its low prices, appealing to both higher-income customers hunting for bargains during the recession and consumers who are economically strapped.

"Price points are very reasonable and appeal to consumers on a tight budget" and to "deal oriented" wealthier customers, said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics, a retail research firm.

Genevieve Barnoski, a 27-year-old hair colorist in Los Angeles, said she usually visits Big Lots twice a month and visited last weekend to pick up bath mats, cutting boards and a few candles. Although she also shops at Target, Amazon and Trader Joe's, she goes to Big Lots because it's cheaper, even though she said the store is "a little dingy." (Big Lots declined to comment on her impressions.)

"I don't want to spend a lot money on stuff that I'm not going to have forever like cutting boards," she said. "I have a baby, and I buy toys that are cheap there because she's going to destroy them."

Despite Big Lots' current strength, it still faces risks in the future, experts say. While Big Lots offers curbside pickup and recently struck a partnership with Instacart for same-day delivery, its online business is small and lags larger brick-and-mortar rivals like Walmart and Target. As more furniture and home goods spending shifts online, this poses a threat to the company.

"We still have a lot of catching up to do in our digital business," CEO Thorn told analysts Friday on the company's earnings call.

Big Lots also faces stiff competition in home goods from a growing number of chains, analysts say. Walmart, Target, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, At Home, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and TJX-owned HomeGoods also reported strong sales of home merchandise last quarter.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Three people arrested in connection to Terre Haute man's death

Image

Terre Haute man facing charges in connection to August robbery

Image

Indiana State University students and staff react to how the first few weeks are going

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft at Tulip Company

Image

911 dispatchers warn accidental hang-ups could be a public safety issue

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 78

Image

Linton-Northview volleyball

Image

Vigo County Golf Match

Image

Jake Odum

Image

A Wabash Valley castle (yes, castle) is in the running for the best unique place to sleep in the sta

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 241704

Reported Deaths: 8324
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1280125080
DuPage14840536
Lake14767469
Will11737360
Kane11395317
St. Clair5450173
Winnebago4342147
Madison4219103
McHenry3925115
Champaign265720
Peoria246641
Kankakee229071
Rock Island227460
McLean216216
Sangamon184439
Unassigned1789209
Kendall167924
LaSalle130251
Tazewell115810
DeKalb115636
Coles106023
Macon101028
Jackson98422
Williamson96514
Boone88623
Adams7959
Clinton77117
Randolph7517
Effingham5861
Morgan54420
Whiteside52519
Grundy5165
Ogle4925
Henry4771
Monroe47714
Jefferson47035
Knox4683
Union43824
Bureau4079
Stephenson3886
Vermilion3684
Macoupin3645
Franklin3581
Cass31311
Iroquois31319
Perry30010
Marion2930
Woodford2933
Logan2871
Jersey2856
Warren2651
Montgomery25810
McDonough25115
Christian2506
Lee2461
Douglas2325
Shelby2263
Livingston2104
Fayette1833
Jo Daviess1832
Moultrie1742
Saline1683
Bond1623
Hancock1502
Cumberland1483
Lawrence1420
Jasper1417
Carroll1384
Pulaski1331
Greene1301
White1290
Clark1192
Johnson1190
Washington1191
Wayne1182
Wabash1101
Mercer1065
Fulton970
Clay920
Edgar921
Mason881
Crawford841
Piatt840
Pike750
Ford743
Menard720
Massac671
Richland663
Gallatin642
Marshall530
De Witt471
Scott460
Alexander451
Hamilton450
Henderson450
Edwards430
Schuyler290
Stark280
Calhoun270
Brown230
Hardin200
Pope201
Putnam200
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 96854

Reported Deaths: 3332
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18837749
Lake9275298
Elkhart570298
St. Joseph529394
Allen5127179
Hamilton4056107
Vanderburgh264919
Hendricks2391113
Johnson2059121
Cass18799
Clark181653
Porter177041
Tippecanoe163413
Vigo140317
Madison135974
Delaware134457
Monroe127336
LaPorte120431
Howard111662
Floyd109957
Bartholomew107754
Kosciusko105817
Marshall91023
Boone86746
Dubois85817
Hancock82841
Noble82131
Warrick79831
Jackson7119
Grant69931
Henry63222
Shelby62928
LaGrange61211
Morgan60235
Wayne58510
Dearborn57928
Clinton56111
Daviess52124
Harrison49824
Lawrence46727
Montgomery45221
White45113
Putnam4388
Decatur41735
Greene37235
Knox3624
DeKalb3577
Fayette34310
Miami3382
Gibson3334
Jasper3322
Scott31910
Sullivan2989
Steuben2965
Jennings28012
Franklin27925
Carroll25813
Ripley2488
Orange24724
Clay2455
Washington2371
Posey2230
Whitley2196
Wabash2186
Wells2172
Starke2147
Jefferson2123
Fulton2082
Perry19714
Adams1922
Tipton19121
Randolph1827
Huntington1743
Spencer1653
Owen1531
Newton14710
Jay1350
Rush1354
Martin1200
Pike1091
Pulaski1031
Vermillion1010
Fountain982
Brown902
Benton840
Parke802
Blackford762
Ohio747
Crawford690
Union650
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0222