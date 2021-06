KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County has officially approved a change to voting. It's something we've been following since March.

The election board signed off on a transition to a vote center system, meaning people can vote at any polling place in the county.

The first step in the process was converting to 'e-poll books.' It can bring up voter registration automatically.

Local officials say it saves time while adding another layer of voting security.