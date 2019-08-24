“This can be a bright light in a neighborhood” Friendship House opens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The house at 115 S. 18th St. in Terre Haute has a new purpose.

It’s now called the Friendship House.

The space is funded by a grant from the Center for Congregations. It’s a space to cultivate relationships between young adults and individuals with disabilities.

The goal is to help college-age people become better advocates in the future for others with disabilities.

The house is rooted around the idea that residents can eat, pray and celebrate together.

Resident Manager, Jess Berryhill, said she hopes the home will lead to a stronger community.

“It’s my prayer that this space becomes a hub for community whether it’s people dropping in on the front porch or people coming in for meals,” Berryhill said. “That’s the end goal. That this can be a bright light in a neighborhood.”

Berryhill said roughly 75 people attended the open house. More information about the house can be found here.