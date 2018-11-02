Clear
This Year's Harvest Close to Average Area Farmers Say

Area farmers say most of the crops are now out of the fields.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 11:21 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - This year's harvest is almost in the books and while some farmer's harvest is complete others say there is still more work to be done.

Harvest has been underway for weeks now across the Wabash Valley. Area farmers say most of the crops are now out of the fields.

"We're moving along pretty well. We still got a ways to go as you can still see there's a lot of crops out there to be harvested overall we're doing pretty well" area farmer Dwight Ludwig says.

Farmers say this season has been successful. A farmer News 10 spoke to says one crop, in particular, has been doing well.

"Yields have been average or a little bit above. Corn yields have been doing really well we've been really happy with those bean fields have been about average overall we're pretty happy and satisfied with where we're at" Ludwig says.

Farmers say this year's weather has really helped with crop growth. They say getting rain during key parts of the season helped. However, with rain comes new problems.

"Every blessing seems it's followed by a curse so the wet moist air also brought in some disease and fungi as well as insects that we had to battle there toward the end," Ludwig says.

Now farmers will be wrapping up the last of the harvest and preparing their fields for next season before winter weather sets in. They say a large amount of rain the Wabash Valley has received has slowed their progress down somewhat but they hope to have the harvest complete in the next few weeks.

