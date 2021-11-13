This World War II Aircraft is now on display at a local Wabash Valley museum

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the most important aircrafts used during World War II is now on display at the Indiana Military Museum.

On Saturday, the museum held a special dedication ceremony for a World War II Stearman Aircraft. The Stearman was one of the most important aircrafts for the US Army and Navy throughout the war and has a special place in our history.

Admiral Gene Sizemore and his wife donated the Stearman to the museum. He tells us that he used to fly this plane during training when he was in the Navy.

He says it means a lot to him to see this aircraft now on display right near where he grew up.

"I'm so happy to have it here," Admiral Sizemore said. "I treated it very carefully and here it is well protected on display for people to enjoy."

If you would like to see the Stearman Aircraft in person. You can visit the Indiana Military Museum at 715 South 6th street in Vincennes. Their doors are open from 10 AM to 4 PM each day.