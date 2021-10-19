This Wabash Valley town is trying to help more people with substance use disorder

TERRE HAUTE - The Terre Haute community is stepping up to help people in recovery with substance use disorder.

Tuesday night, the city of Terre Haute, Thrive West Central, and the Next Step Foundation held a public hearing. The goal is to request funds for a new housing facility. This is a new grant from the state worth $600,000. It is known as the "Recovery Housing Grant Program" (RHP).

This is all to help serve the community and help those who struggle with a substance use disorder.

Dozens of local residents came to the Farringtons Grove neighborhood to let their voices be heard about the new proposal at Tuesday's public hearing. While some spoke out against bringing a project like this to a historic neighborhood, others say this is necessary to help more people in recovery.

The Next Step Foundation is the main organization behind the grant and where the recovery housing would go if they're awarded it.

The nonprofit is based in the Farrington's Grove neighborhood in Terre Haute. Here, members of the community can find recovery treatment options for addictions to drugs or alcohol. But now, they're trying to expand with this new grant opportunity.

We need to as a community come together and start to address some of the issues that are leading us to have so many problems with substance use disorder," Dana Simmons, the Executive Director of the Next Step Foundation, said.

Specifically, the Next Step Foundation is hoping to increase recovery housing for women, pregnant women, and women with children. Simmons says this is an important need for the community.

"We know that there is a huge demand and need for recovery housing, recovery programs, recovery services, and the government is acknowledging that, which is why this is the first-ever grant," she said. "It's a pilot project to see if public money could be spent in a way that would help people with their housing needs when they're in a recovery situation."

But some local residents are not happy with the proposal. They say they do not want to disrupt the historic nature of the neighborhood and are worried they'll see their property values drop.

"I have no objection to recovery, but I just don't think Farrington's Grove, a historic neighborhood should bear the front of it," one local resident said.

Whereas others say, they are hopeful for a project like this one to succeed.

"I've been around a long, long time, and our community needs this place," another local resident said.

The proposal will be submitted to Indiana's Office of Rural Affairs (OCRA) by next Friday. This is a long process and a very competitive grant. They'll find out if they are one of three groups across the state of Indiana to win this grant early next year.