This Wabash Valley school corporation says they are 'critically short' on bus drivers, drop off delays are possible

GREENE COUNTY, Ind., (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley school corporation is dealing with a school bus driver shortage.

Eastern Greene Schools posted an update on social media saying they are "critically short on bus drivers."

Some of the corporation's drivers are handling double routes.

Officials said parents should keep a close eye on their emails. That's where they would be notified of delays or changes.

Vigo County Delays

Earlier this month, the Vigo County School Corporation made a similar announcement.

Bill Riley, the communications director with the Vigo County School Corporation told they are training a handful of new drivers, but for the time being, he says if a driver is off work, it can cause other drivers to have to run double routes.