VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley school corporation is implementing new COVID-19 restrictions because of a surge in cases in the community.

A letter was sent on Tuesday from South Vermillion Superintendent Dave Chapman.

The letter warns that Vermillion will move into the red status on the state's county color advisory level. As a result, several restrictions will go into place at school facilities.

See the full letter here or embedded below.