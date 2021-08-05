This Wabash Valley organization has funding available for kids as they move through school - here's how you can apply

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley organization wants to help students through life's transitions.

That's why it is offering $300,000 in grants to local schools and community groups.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley's Youth Success Impact Council is behind the 'Successful Students Transitions Initiative.'

The program is designed to help students adapt and grow as they move from elementary, middle, and high school. It will also help students from virtual to in-person learning.

Individuals, schools, corporations, or any other organizations can apply for a chunk of the money. The $300,000 will be distributed over three years.

The application deadline is September 15, but a virtual meeting for applicants or people who are interested will happen on August 30. That meeting is required.

Learn more about applying and the meeting here.