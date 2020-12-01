This Wabash Valley hospital says they are struggling with staffing as staffers go into quarantine

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital has been struggling since the pandemic started, with their main concern being staffing.

Greene County General Hospital has recently had more than 10 staffers in quarantine.

CEO Brenda Reetz says at bigger hospitals, this wouldn't be an issue. She says they were already running on a skeleton crew, to begin with.

She told us she's worried about how long this will continue.

While Reetz says they're understaffed, they are still taking patients. She says they are not overrun just yet...but they don't want to get there.

She encourages everyone to wear masks and stay socially distanced.