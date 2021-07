VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes Lincoln is looking forward to bringing students back into the classroom.

The High School will be hosting a back-to-school day on Tuesday, August 3.

Sophomores through seniors who want to get their schedules early can go to the high school from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Those who want their schedules are asked to pay the book fee.

Chromebook insurance can also be paid at this time.