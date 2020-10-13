This Vigo County museum needs your help - here's the simple thing you can do to lend a hand

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Museums are still taking a hard hit during the pandemic. That's why the Vigo County Historical Society needs your help to stay open.

So far, the facility has relied on grants, memberships, and donations to stay afloat. But leaders say one of the best ways to help is just by visiting.

Safety measures are in place to keep you and your family safe. That includes mask mandates and social distancing.

Leaders say the museum is a fun and educational outlet for everyone to enjoy.

