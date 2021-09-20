This Vigo County animal rescue says it will be forced to close if it can't get volunteers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County animal rescue says it needs your help, or the owner may be forced to close its doors.

Ouabache Valley Felines and Friends posted an urgent plea for volunteers over the weekend on social media.

The person that runs the organization says they do not have enough volunteers to continue operating, saying they will give it until the end of the year before making a decision.

You can see the full post below. If you want to volunteer, email ouabachevalleyfelines2015@gmail.com or call (812) 841-6916.