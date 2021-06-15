This Terre Haute museum is ready to welcome (back) visitors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local museum is ready to welcome back groups of visitors.

The Native American Museum in Terre Haute is in a unique situation. The city runs the museum.

This means the main source of funding is the city's budget. So when the pandemic first hit, the museum didn't have to worry about funding coming in.

There was concern on how to get people back into the museum.

Jane Creedon is the curator. She told News 10 that traffic has been a bit slow since reopening.

You can find the museum at Dobbs Park on Poplar Street in Terre Haute.