This Terre Haute hospital received high marks for its patient safety

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute hospital has received high marks for its safety.

The Leapfrog Group awarded Regional Hospital an 'A' grade in its 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade rating.

The group assigns grades to hospitals across the US based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harm to patients in their care.

“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your hospital system should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president, and chief executive officer of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but HCA Virginia hospitals shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”