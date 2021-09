TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute business says it is shutting its doors for good next week.

Climbing Cafe posted on social media their last day would be Tuesday, September 7.

Climbing Cafe is located near US 41 and South 7th Street.

On the post, the business says they will be open for the entire Labor Day weekend, including the holiday itself.

They said if you have a gift card or a coupon, you should use it before they close.