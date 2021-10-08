This Terre Haute business raised $10,000 to help the family of fallen Terre Haute police detective

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute business stepped up when it mattered most.

The owners of Embroidery Express presented a check for $10,000 to the family of Detective Greg Ferency.

Ferency, a Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer killed in the line of duty in July.

The business sold T-shirts to honor Ferency. Owners told us it was the least they could do.

"We kind of brainstormed, we wanted to do something, and so my employees got together and decided that was the way we could make the most profit for him," Mary Duncan, from Embroidery Express, said.

It took them just one week to raise the $10,000.