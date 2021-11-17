This Terre Haute bank branch says it is closing its doors in a letter to customers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute bank branch will soon close its doors.

Regions Bank customers in Terre Haute have started receiving letters saying the branch is slated to close.

The letter tells customers the final day for its location on 126 South 3rd Street is February 18, 2022.

The bank says it decided to merge its Terre Haute branch with its Linton branch.

When it comes to closing the branch, the letter states: "Based on our review, we have found that customers are increasingly using alternative area branch locations and our digital banking options."

If you have a safe deposit box at the Terre Haute branch, you should go to the bank and get the contents before February 4.