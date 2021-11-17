Clear

This Terre Haute bank branch says it is closing its doors in a letter to customers

Regions Bank customers in Terre Haute have started receiving letters saying the branch is slated to close.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 10:36 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute bank branch will soon close its doors.

Regions Bank customers in Terre Haute have started receiving letters saying the branch is slated to close.

The letter tells customers the final day for its location on 126 South 3rd Street is February 18, 2022.

The bank says it decided to merge its Terre Haute branch with its Linton branch.

When it comes to closing the branch, the letter states: "Based on our review, we have found that customers are increasingly using alternative area branch locations and our digital banking options."

If you have a safe deposit box at the Terre Haute branch, you should go to the bank and get the contents before February 4.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
A Breezy, Mild Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers late. High: 67

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Cooper Neese

Image

Neese shining

Image

ISU Football

Image

Northview wins a buzzer over Parke Heritage

Image

Zoe Stewart

Image

Sullivan girls

Image

Renovations needed for Vigo County Schools

Image

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Hopefully their life in prison is hell' Family of murdered 15-year-old reacts to latest news on the case

Image

'it was cold out' Local veteran goes from homeless to helping homeless veterans this Veteran's Day

${article.thumbnail.title}

Federal employees picket outside prison ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1747513

Reported Deaths: 28570
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook65783911391
DuPage1134401398
Will955101151
Lake837231104
Kane70975896
Winnebago44345576
Madison41473611
St. Clair37388613
McHenry36997338
Champaign28453203
Peoria27812382
Sangamon26563292
McLean24133227
Tazewell21303346
Rock Island19920371
Kankakee18746263
Kendall17037118
Macon15974255
LaSalle15585291
Vermilion15364207
Adams13817157
DeKalb12824135
Williamson12375181
Whiteside8680188
Coles8303132
Boone828984
Jackson824595
Ogle808394
Grundy777490
Knox7723175
Franklin7513117
Macoupin7372113
Clinton7316105
Marion7267148
Henry697181
Effingham6927102
Jefferson6808147
Stephenson6521100
Livingston613299
Woodford606392
Randolph5646103
Christian559583
Fulton545085
Monroe5425105
Morgan5228102
Montgomery517883
Logan509776
Lee497965
Bureau470096
Fayette451067
Saline445071
Perry444776
Iroquois443281
McDonough389566
Shelby371051
Jersey353053
Crawford345331
Lawrence342735
Douglas342138
Union318648
Wayne316765
Richland296858
Hancock291435
White285433
Clark284642
Edgar275750
Pike275058
Clay272154
Cass272031
Bond266428
Ford258259
Warren255468
Moultrie251933
Carroll250440
Johnson239632
Jo Daviess238829
Massac226154
De Witt225130
Wabash221719
Mason221153
Mercer220337
Washington218130
Piatt212714
Greene210540
Cumberland198027
Menard183314
Jasper168521
Marshall146223
Hamilton138822
Schuyler114612
Brown109012
Edwards107819
Pulaski107412
Stark85329
Gallatin8059
Alexander79313
Henderson78214
Calhoun7302
Scott7227
Hardin64116
Putnam5964
Pope5706
Unassigned812433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1058379

Reported Deaths: 17147
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1402092196
Lake691521207
Allen62055846
Hamilton48366476
St. Joseph46862633
Elkhart37921526
Vanderburgh33348493
Tippecanoe29205270
Johnson26227457
Hendricks24888372
Porter24060374
Madison19845433
Clark19423271
Vigo18252308
LaPorte16184257
Monroe15919212
Delaware15820278
Howard15658305
Kosciusko13293155
Hancock12287181
Bartholomew12242186
Warrick11675189
Floyd11583225
Wayne11573260
Grant11045230
Morgan9875186
Boone9378119
Henry8688162
Noble8591114
Dearborn856098
Dubois8549135
Marshall8529144
Cass7768125
Lawrence7734180
Shelby7724125
Jackson726392
DeKalb6999103
Huntington6959103
Gibson6829116
Harrison672495
Knox6671111
Montgomery6637118
Miami6239103
Putnam613582
Steuben612783
Whitley607159
Clinton603575
Jasper575288
Wabash5741107
Jefferson5430102
Ripley527792
Adams514879
Daviess4861116
Scott463578
White447966
Wells447692
Greene447597
Clay443560
Decatur4365107
Fayette420691
Jennings418465
LaGrange395088
Posey391144
Washington371854
Randolph3683106
Fountain353561
Spencer348646
Fulton341670
Sullivan338953
Starke336872
Owen333875
Orange312369
Jay305747
Rush283132
Carroll280237
Franklin276544
Perry273852
Vermillion272756
Parke240530
Tipton238664
Pike236144
Blackford206844
Pulaski197858
Newton170752
Crawford164929
Brown164049
Benton157317
Martin147119
Switzerland139912
Warren127116
Union110916
Ohio88413
Unassigned0570