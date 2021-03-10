This May Be Your Last Stimulus Check - here's why

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - President Joe Biden's $1.9 Trillion Dollar Covid Relief Plan has officially passed the final House of Representatives vote.

There are many important aspects to the proposed bill. One of the most significant outcomes is the plan would provide Americans making less than $75,000 a stimulus check of $1400.

However, with all of the components of the plan, this puts the United States' national debt at record numbers. The national debt is already at $28 trillion dollars and is steadily growing. This is the highest total debt the nation has ever seen. Based on the rate it's growing, one local economist says this will likely be the last stimulus check.

"People should get used to the fact that this is probably the last stimulus check that we can afford to distribute in this fashion and in this volume," Dr. Robert Guell, Economics Professor at Indiana State University, said.

According To The White House, The president plans to sign the bill Friday afternoon.