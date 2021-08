JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The search continues for a missing Jasper County woman.

Bethany Ruby Bower,36, was last seen on July 28 in Newton, Illinois.

Bower is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. She's 5'8" and weighs around 160 pounds.

Illinois State Police and the Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they've investigated several leads, but so far, none have been successful.

If you see Bower or have any information on her location, call the police at 618-783-8478 or 618-783-8477.