This Indiana group helps people as they age out of the foster system

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A foster care program is looking to make sure those who have been in the system have a safe place to go and get the education they need.

Foster Success helps those 14-26-years-old across the state of Indiana.

They focus on those who are aging out of foster care without a permit placement.

The nonprofit says that there is 24,000 Hoosiers fit within this mission.

The group takes those in need and provides them with a workforce readiness program.

They say they provide both financial and human support.

"When they are looking to network, when they are looking to build social capital, when they are looking for housing when college is closed during a pandemic, you know they don't always have a family to fall back on," Foster Success CEO Maggie Stevens said.

Foster Sucess has been working across the state for ten years to ensure these young adults have what they need.

Learn more about the program here.