This Indiana DNR employee just retired...at 102-years-old

At 102, Bob Vollmer is older than the agency he worked for. And he spent his last day in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana state employee retired on Thursday morning. Normally, that wouldn't always make news...but chief surveyor Bob Vollmer is 102-years-old.

At 102, Vollmer is older than the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the department he worked for. The agency turned 100 last year.

Vollmer spent 57 years working for the DNR. He started with the agency in 1963 at the Glendale Fish and Wildlife Area. 

DNR says he spent most of his time either working in the field or out of his home office in Brown County.

He wrapped up his last day of work Wednesday surveying in Clinton.

Vollmer served in the South Pacific during World War II. Returning there is in his retirement plans.

“I want to visit some of the islands I was on, visit some of the cemeteries,” Vollmer said. “I also might build myself a swimming pool, and I want to help my three great-grandsons build some things.”

He will be honored on Friday during a private retirement dinner party.

