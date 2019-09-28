Third annual Relay for Autism held

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People gathered in Terre Haute for another health cause Saturday.

The Autism Society of Indiana held the 3rd annual Relay for Autism at Indiana State University.

The goal was to provide education about autism.

Local providers from the Terre Haute autism community were at the relay.

Organizers said it's also an opportunity to bring local families together for an afternoon of fun.

A balloon artist and games were just a few activities for kids.

News 10 met a local Terre Haute student who was volunteering at the event.

"Everybody knows somebody with autism or has heard of somebody.I think it's important for our community to come together with people with autism and people who are family members of autism," said Abigail Hair.

The money raised will help support the Terre Haute autism community.