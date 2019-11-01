Clear

Third Illinois resident dies of vaping-related lung damage

A third Illinois resident has died after being hospitalized with a vaping-related lung injury the Department of Public Health reports.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 12:25 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A third Illinois resident has died after being hospitalized with a vaping-related lung injury the Department of Public Health reports.

Health department spokeswoman Melaney Arnold on Thursday declined to give the age of the victim or the time or location of the death, citing privacy concerns.

According to the department, 166 people in Illinois, ranging in age from 13 to 75 years old, have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping.

Health Department director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says in a statement that more than 80% of the cases in Illinois report recent use of THC-containing products, primarily obtaining them from friends, family members or illegal dealers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,888 confirmed and probable vaping cases have been reported in 49 states, with 38 deaths reported in 24 states.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Painting for morale: How one hospital is taking patient care to the next level

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Local group holds Halloween themed event

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 47

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Local group holds Halloween themed event

Image

Kailex Stephens

Image

ISU football

Image

Kids stay warm while trick or treating at The Meadows

Image

Crime Stoppers: Levi Joy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted