ThinkBeforeYouPost, campaign aimed at stopping hoax threats

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - In the aftermath of mass school shootings, schools are reminding young minds to stay safe. A social media challenge is getting a reaction. It's a campaign meant to target students and remind them of the consequences that comes with posting online.

Earlier this year, the FBI launched the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It's an effort to educate students and the public on the consequences of posting threats to schools and other public places. It also reminds others that threats are not a joke.

As this week marks National Safe Schools week, officials and local leaders want schools to be reminded of this campaign during this week. And, challenge students to participate. In the 2017-18 school year, more than 3,659 threats and incidents of violence occurred in grades K-12 American schools nationwide, according to the Educators School Safety Network.

And schools across the Wabash Valley are no different. Last month, Robinson High School in Robinson, Illinois, saw first-hand how a social media threat can have serious consequences. One teenager ended up in jail. As schools practice safe schools week, this high school knows those hoax threats are not a joke.

"If you see anything posted that is of concern to you, please report it to a person of authority," said Josh Quick, superintendent of Robinson CUSD #2. "We have this whole new realm of online and social media interactions that we have to deal with."

#ThinkBeforeYouPost is trending on social media. It's a reminder that threats could have serious consequences.