Think twice before you throw that wrapping paper in the recycle bin

Recycling centers can't accept some kinds of wrapping paper, yet the Indiana State University Recycling Center receives it often this time of year.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may consider recycling some of your holiday waste...but that isn't always an option.

Recycling centers can't accept some kinds of wrapping paper, yet the Indiana State University Recycling Center receives it often this time of year.

Why is the gift wrap a problem? Certain types of wrapping paper are made of materials like metallic, glitter, and other textures.

These forms of the paper are not recyclable and can cause contamination to other recyclable products.

As an alternative, you can compost plain wrapping paper to avoid throwing it in the trash.

Paul Reed, the manager of the recycling center cites the paper market as part of the reason behind the decision.

"It's a really low-grade paper...and the paper mills are primarily at this point, looking for a higher grade of paper," Reed said.

You could also shop for an eco-friendly wrapping paper. To learn more about the items the ISU Recycling Center accepts, click here.

