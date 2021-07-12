'Thin Line Apparel' set to donate a portion of sales to Detective Ferency's family

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Support for Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency is coming from outside the community as well.
Officer Charlie Kingery owns "Thin-Line Apparel." It's a clothing company that focuses on supporting first-responders.
The company was just founded in April. Since then, they've donated a portion of their sales to a first responder charity each month.
Officer Kingery announced that a portion of July's sales would go to Detective Ferency's family each month.
Kingery said he knows just how hard it can be for families like Ferancy's.
"Being a police officer myself, being a father myself, being a husband myself, that's such a huge loss to a family," Kingery said.
He told us he would hand-deliver the money at the end of the month.