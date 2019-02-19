Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

"They were nailed in, siliconed in, and in one night, they were ripped out" Construction company speaks out after rare theft

A project to build several homes for the Terre Haute Housing Authority is underway. But, not everything has gone to plan at all of the work sites.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A project to build several homes for the Terre Haute Housing Authority is underway. But, not everything has gone to plan at all of the work sites.

You typically lock your doors and windows to keep what's inside your home safe. Although, there's not much you can do if those doors and windows are literally stolen out of their frames! Unfortunately, that's what happened to one Terre Haute construction company.

Keymark Development President Jacob Hellmann is heading up a large project for The Terre Haute Housing Authority. His company is building the 30 homes throughout the city of Terre Haute. Recently, an unexpected snag in the project came to light.

Hellmann explains, "During the process we build the walls, and then the doors and windows were installed. Next morning we came out and the two houses where the windows were installed, one house had been completely stolen, all the windows and the doors, and half the windows for another house."

Roughly 15 windows and two doors that were already in place, were taken! Hellmann says he's never seen anything like this before.

He explains, "It's very rare for installed items to be stolen. You know, if you leave a window out laying against the house, that's not uncommon to be stolen. But for that many vinyl windows, of no real value, to be stolen, it's very frustrating."

Keymark workers are now looking at many avenue to help keep their buildings safe.

Hellmann shares, "The police have mentioned they will up patrols. We've talked with neighbors to try to get this under control. There's much more activity up there now with multiple buildings going on, there's more construction workers up there, there's just more people in the area. So I hope with letting others know this is going on, if they see something they can say something."

Hellmann adds that workers are now taking even more care to install the windows and doors more securely.

Ultimately, the theft will cost the Housing Authority both time and money.

Hellmann explains, “It's delaying the project, and it's ultimately costing the tenants who live in the Housing Authority, more money. It's costing all the tax payers more money. It's very disheartening, especially in our community."
Hellmann estimates the theft set the project back about two weeks, and roughly $5-10 thousand dollars in supplies and labor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"They were nailed in, siliconed in, and in one night, they were ripped out"

Image

Lightning Makes Grass Greener

Image

Sheriff Plasse pushing for ordinance in the counties

Image

'There are certain people that were raised to hate' One local shares his thoughts on a potential new

Image

'...Not just cows, sows, and plows.' FFA Week gives members a chance to share their stories

Image

Ivy Tech program in Terre Haute receives statewide honors

Image

Crews hard at working filling potholes in Terre Haute

Image

Loogootee will soon have it's own website

Image

Schools and coaches team up to go head to head with childhood cancer

Image

Indiana will distribute March food stamps in 2 payments

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property