'They sound like little kids on the playground... I'm sick of it!'

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – Elections and political campaigns go hand-in-hand.

We get used to hearing politicians talk about who they’re running against and why they would make the best option to vote for.

One Wabash Valley woman has had enough and she’s letting people know she’s serious.

“You don’t even hear what they’re saying anymore,” Linda Messmer said. “I just got sick of it.”

Messmer lives in Brazil, Indiana and she’s tired of what she calls negative mean-spirited and hateful political advertisements.

“They sound like little kids out on the playground,” she said. “Saying ‘you’re a liar, no I’m not, you’re a liar, am not, are too, am not.' That's what it sounds like!’”

So, she took it upon herself to put her own advertisement out there.

The ad starts out saying, “I’m not a politician. I’m not running for any office. I’m a proud American citizen and I’ve voted in every election since I’ve been able to vote.”

She says to her, it seemed like the only way to get the word out that people are tired of these things.

“There’s a lot of ads out there that are good, but you kind of forget about them because of the constant barrage of hate,” she said. ‘I thought, I’ve got to find a way to get away from this.”

Messmer says she’s talked to a lot of people that say they just aren’t going to vote when they hear all the negative ads, but she says that isn’t the answer.

“If you will not vote, it can have the same effect as if you cannot vote,” Messmer said.

She says she wants 2 things to come from this ad. First, she wants to listen to the people and to be nice to each other. Secondly, she wants people to get out and vote.

If you want to hear her full ad you can find it here.