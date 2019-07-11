'They rely on you...' How to keep your pets cool during high heat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.(WTHI) - -- High heat can be deadly for pets without the proper precautions.

It's important to monitor your pet during warmer weather. An animal may be used to the outdoors but experts say additional measures should be put in place on hot days.

"Our pets are like us. If you're feeling the effects of the heat, chances are your pet is too," says Dr. Beth Brown of Brown Veterinary Hospital.

Labored breathing, panting and vomiting are all signs your pet has been exposed to too much sun.

A few basic steps to alleviate the heat include offering your pet fresh water throughout the day, provide a shaded spot to rest and bring them indoors when possible. Various breeds of cats and dogs can respond differently to the heat. With the fair season underway, livestock is just as susceptible to the heat as domestic pets. Brown recommends 4-H'ers use fans to move the heat, spray their animals on a regular basis and protect them from flys.

Pet owners can find creative measures to reduce the impact of heat. The staff at the Terre Haute Humane Society is employing a few homemade tactics to keep their animals happy and healthy this summer.

"We have pools full of water that the dogs can play in," says Sarah Valentine, Director of the Terre Haute Humane Society.

The Humane Society also creates "pup cups", which is a simple combination of chicken broth and water. Once mixed, the treat is frozen then served.

"They need us to help take care of them," Valentine says. "So just make sure you're doing what you can."