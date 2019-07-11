Clear

'They rely on you...' How to keep your pets cool during high heat

Animal experts share how heat impacts your pet and what you can do to keep them cool.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 9:39 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.(WTHI) -  -- High heat can be deadly for pets without the proper precautions.

It's important to monitor your pet during warmer weather. An animal may be used to the outdoors but experts say additional measures should be put in place on hot days.

"Our pets are like us. If you're feeling the effects of the heat, chances are your pet is too," says Dr. Beth Brown of Brown Veterinary Hospital.

Labored breathing, panting and vomiting are all signs your pet has been exposed to too much sun.  

A few basic steps to alleviate the heat include offering your pet fresh water throughout the day, provide a shaded spot to rest and bring them indoors when possible. Various breeds of cats and dogs can respond differently to the heat. With the fair season underway, livestock is just as susceptible to the heat as domestic pets. Brown recommends 4-H'ers use fans to move the heat, spray their animals on a regular basis and protect them from flys.  

Pet owners can find creative measures to reduce the impact of heat. The staff at the Terre Haute Humane Society is employing a few homemade tactics to keep their animals happy and healthy this summer.

"We have pools full of water that the dogs can play in," says Sarah Valentine, Director of the Terre Haute Humane Society. 

The Humane Society also creates "pup cups", which is a simple combination of chicken broth and water. Once mixed, the treat is frozen then served. 

"They need us to help take care of them," Valentine says. "So just make sure you're doing what you can." 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
A PLEASANT NIGHT
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Crews will remove invasive fish species during major Fowler Park project

Image

Fire up the grill: Homey's Que and Grill reopens after previous owner retires

Image

Terre Foods Cooperative holds 11th Annual Blueberry Festival

Image

Number of Indiana students graduating from public colleges on the rise

Image

Crime Stoppers: Vigo County car theft suspects

Image

Terre Haute City Council hears rezoning proposal for potential Vigo County Jail location

Image

Hey Kevin at WTHI

Image

Many items up for grabs during St. Ben's silent auction

Image

Pets and dealing with the heat

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way