"They made a wrong turn and drove it into the ocean" - Local resident shares his experience with auto theft

PARIS, IL (WTHI) - Jordan Beck is one local Wabash Valley resident who recently had his car stolen.

He says his Toyota Camry was taken from his driveway earlier this year.

"I went inside for a brief five minutes, and I came back outside, and the car was gone," Beck said.

But his stolen car would soon be on a several-month journey and end up somewhere he would've never imagined.

"I got a phone call from the Clearwater Florida Police Department," he said. "They found my car and wanted to know if it was stolen, and I said 'Yes, it was.' They said they had possession of it. But, they said they had some bad news. The vehicle was involved in a police chase, and the guy who was driving it made a wrong turn, and he actually drove it into the ocean. I can't even make it up."

Now local police are stepping up to remind you to take extra precautions, especially during the holiday season, so a situation like Beck's doesn't happen to you too.

This includes never leaving your vehicle unattended or unlocked when you are warming up your car. Do not leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle at any time. Never leave any valuables in sight. And if you ever see suspicious activity, call 911 immediately.

Beck says if he had one piece of advice to give others, it would be to always be aware of your surroundings.

"Make yourself aware it's going on," he said. "At least have it in the back of your mind that these things are happening. Even in a small town where you think it wouldn't happen, it definitely can, and I'm living proof of that."