'They just helped a lot, it feels like home here...' Early Head Start Program gets grant to help more families in Terre Haute

The early head start program at the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute was awarded more than $1 million to continue their work in the community.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A program that helps low-income families in the Wabash Valley is getting some much-needed money. The head start program at the Hamilton Center received a grant from US Congressman Larry Buchson. They're getting more than one million dollars!

Jasmine Jones isn't from Terre Haute, but she was junior at Indiana State University when she had her son and for a year she struggled.

"For a year it was kinda like, it was very hard," Jones said. "I didn't take him to class but it was like finding friends to watch him and trusting too many people."

That is until she found the early head start program and the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute.

"Coming into this town and not having any resources or anything this program really helped out. When I finally found out about it they told me a lot about the resources in the community. I was able to find out a lot that I really didn't know," she said.

Hundreds of families walk through the doors every day. This grant money is going to help the head start program continue to give back to their community.

"We're just really excited about the opportunity to be able to serve more families with their childcare needs and with helping with the growth and development of their children," Amanda Posey, Manager of the early head start program.

With that money, the program wants to help more families.

"More parents can find employment find steady housing go back to school and earn their degree it just means a lot for those families," Posey said. 

