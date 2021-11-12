"They have a desire to give back..." Indiana School Encourages Students to Pursue Law Enforcement

INDIANA (WTHI)- Across the nation, law enforcement is struggling to fill open positions. Josh Clarke, Chief Deputy of Clay County, said the sheriff's office has this problem.

"Several years ago, we would have fifty, sixty, seventy applicants," he said. "And since years have passed, we're down to a dozen, half a dozen that have applied."

Clarke has an idea why application numbers are low.

"I do believe that the stigma and the perception that has come across the nation," he said. "Has caused people to be concerned about joining law enforcement."

One Indiana school is trying to change that. Indiana Digitial Learning School is a fully online public school serving students across the state. The school has recently expanded its criminal justice program to help students better understand what law enforcement does.

Elizabeth Sliger, executive director of the school, said the curriculum will expose students to numerous jobs in the criminal justice system.

"Obviously, it's an occupation we have a lot of respect for," Sliger said. "And being able to understand the various parts of the system and just understanding everything that goes into supporting our police officers and how many occupations there are out there."

The curriculum will include many classes training officers take, but with a few additions. Sliger said students can also contribute their own experiences to the conversation about law enforcement.

"I think this is a really good opportunity where we need to not only expose our students but also listen to them," she said. "Because their experiences in their particular family environment may teach us a bit about the importance of social services."

Overall, Sliger said the school wants to support students and their interests.

"These students particularly, they have a desire to give back," she said. "That's why they're interested in it. So, we want to do our best to give them that chance."