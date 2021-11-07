TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is home to more than half a million veterans. And one local organization is taking the time to honor them just in time for veterans day.

This weekend, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 of Terre Haute is helping spread awareness.

They handed out "Forget me not" flowers to dozens of local residents. These blue flowers are to help those remember all of the sacrifices veterans make.

Organizers say this is the largest*fundraiser this local DAV chapter has all year. They say it's important to pay tribute to all of those who protect and serve our country.

"They gave up a lot to protect our country and we have to remember those folks," Martin Lanthrop with the DAV Chapter 9 of Terre Haute said. "All of them. Past, present, and future veterans."

The money raised from the fundraiser will support local Vigo County Veterans in need.

The local chapter is also preparing for Veterans Day. The annual Veterans Day Parade will take a place this upcoming Thursday. If you are going, you will want to sit along Wabash Avenue