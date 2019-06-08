'They don't get near the credit they deserve,' local jeep group hosts event to benefit Clay County Humane Society

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Folks in Brazil got to check out some jeeps, and help out some four legged friends at the same time.

The group "Tops Down Bottoms Up" hosted "Jeeps and Pups" Saturday.

It's a way to raise money for the Clay County Humane Society.

Jeepers came together to show off their jeeps for a group of judges.

There was also a bake sale, DJ and raffle items at the event.

Organizers said this is a great way to come together for a good cause.

"They don't get near the credit they deserve. They don't get near the funding, and they're always needing help. It seems like when you think of fundraisers for the community, it's always the bigger counties that people are raising money for, and the smaller counties like Clay they don't get the money or the funding or the donations," said Chris Thomas.

Those that stopped by were also asked to bring a donation to benefit the humane society.