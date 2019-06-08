Clear

'They don't get near the credit they deserve,' local jeep group hosts event to benefit Clay County Humane Society

A local jeep community came together to host "Jeeps and Pups Saturday evening." It's a way to raise money for the Clay County Humane Society.

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Folks in Brazil got to check out some jeeps, and help out some four legged friends at the same time.

The group "Tops Down Bottoms Up" hosted "Jeeps and Pups" Saturday.

It's a way to raise money for the Clay County Humane Society.

Jeepers came together to show off their jeeps for a group of judges.

There was also a bake sale, DJ and raffle items at the event.

Organizers said this is a great way to come together for a good cause.

"They don't get near the credit they deserve. They don't get near the funding, and they're always needing help. It seems like when you think of fundraisers for the community, it's always the bigger counties that people are raising money for, and the smaller counties like Clay they don't get the money or the funding or the donations," said Chris Thomas.

Those that stopped by were also asked to bring a donation to benefit the humane society.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermillion loses at semi-state

Image

National Best Friends Day!

Image

Fit Foodie Tri

Image

Monument to USS Indianapolis dedicated at Indiana Military Museum

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics Summer Games

Image

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

Image

TH Rex

Image

South Vermllion

Image

Tim Terry haircut

Image

Light Rain Increases Risk of Car Crashes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp