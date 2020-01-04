After his first year, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse shares what differences he's seen working with city and county

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse spent the last year in brown, but served in blue with the Terre Haute Police Department for a decade prior.

We caught up with him after his first year as sheriff.

He said he's learned the city and county governments do things a little differently.

He voiced some frustration.

Sheriff Plasse said he put a request into the Vigo County Council last year.

He wanted one more patrol deputy and to increase courthouse security staff.

He said he made the request by the council's deadline, but it still was not heard.

"It's kind of frustrating when you submit something and it's not even heard, at least, in my opinion, that's one thing I've learned too with the city and county government, they do things a little differently," said Plasse.

Sheriff Plasse said he wonders what it takes to get the county council to hear a request, but he'll ask again this year.

He said when he was city police chief, the city council may not have agreed with his requests, but at least city leaders would hear him.